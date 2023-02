DeSmith will get the starting nod at home versus Colorado on Tuesday.

Considering DeSmith has conceded five or more goals in three of his last four contests, a matchup with the high-powered Avs offense may not be the best way to get back on track. With Tristan Jarry (upper body) still working his way back from injury, DeSmith will likely remain the preferred choice in the crease, though Dustin Tokarski could also be an option.