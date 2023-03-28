DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road against Detroit on Tuesday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
DeSmith will make his third straight start after conceding a combined six goals on 67 shots (.910 save percentage) in his previous two outings. The 31-year-old New Hampshire native could see some extra starts down the stretch with Tristan Jarry dealing with injuries and struggling to put together wins.
