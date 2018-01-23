DeSmith will get the starting nod against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

DeSmith has given up just three goals in his previous two outings, earning the start over Tristan Jarry, as Matt Murray has only recently rejoined the team. Tuesday's contest could go a long way in determining which netminder will head into the second half of the season as the backup to Murray, although Jarry is likely the favorite. If the 26-year-old DeSmith can put up another strong performance, he could make the decision that much more difficult for coach Mike Sullivan.