DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road versus Chicago on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While Matt Murray (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, DeSmith will continue to defend the cage while Murray serves as the backup. The 27-year-old Smith has registered a 9-4-4 record in 20 appearances this season, along with a pair of shutouts and a 2.34 GAA. The backup netminder was taking starts away from Murray prior to the Thunder Bay native getting hurt and may have played his way into a goalie split moving forward.