DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road versus Washington on Wednesday.

With Marry Murray struggling -- he's given up goals in his previous four outings for a .839 save percentage and been pulled twice -- coach Mike Sullivan will insert backup DeSmith for Wednesday's clash. The 27-year-old is 2-0-2 with a shutout and .932 save percentage in seven appearances this season and, thus far, has been the better of the two netminders.