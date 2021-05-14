DeSmith -- who was already dealing with an injury -- left Friday's practice session with a lower-body issue. According to coach Mike Sullivan, "He is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. We will have more information moving forward."

A potential injury to DeSmith figures to confirm Tristan Jarry's status as the starter for Game 1 versus New York on Sunday, though Sullivan hasn't officially named his No. 1 for the start of the playoffs. If DeSmith is unable to dress for Sunday's contest, it would leave the untested Max Lagace to serve as the backup.