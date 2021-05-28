DeSmith -- who missed the entire opening-round series -- was dealing with a groin issue according to coach Mike Sullivan, who told reporters, Casey was dealing with a soft tissue groin injury, which is not an easy injury from a goaltending standpoint. That's why he was unavailable for the playoffs."

Considering starter Tristan Jarry gave up four or more goals in four of the six playoff clashes with the Islanders, it wouldn't have been a shock to see DeSmith get a look had he been available. The 29-year-old DeSmith has one more year remaining on his contract and figures to be back in Pittsburgh serving as the No. 2 behind Jarry.