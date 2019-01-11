Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Inks contract extension
DeSmith secured a three-year contract extension with the Penguins on Friday worth $1.25 million annually.
DeSmith was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but now has tied himself to the team through the 2021-22 campaign. What this means for Tristan Jarry's future with organization remains to be seen, however, it would appear that DeSmith has cemented his spot as the No. 2 in Pittsburgh.
