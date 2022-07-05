DeSmith (core) signed a two-year, $1.8 million AAV contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

DeSmith underwent core-muscle surgery after suffering an injury in the team's first postseason contest. He went 11-6-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 26 appearances during the regular season. The 30-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason but that's now been delayed until after the 2023-24 campaign. DeSmith should once again enter next season as Tristan Jarry's primary backup.