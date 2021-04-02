DeSmith made 30 saves in a 4-1 over Boston on Thursday.
The only goal that got past him was a Brad Marchand redirect from the left side of the slot. DeSmith earns the distinction of being in the blue paint when the Pens snapped a 10-game road losing streak -- dating back to 2014 -- against the Bruins. DeSmith will continue to be the top tender while Tristan Jarry (upper body) remains sidelined.
