DeSmith saved 41 of 46 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

DeSmith and the Penguins had a 4-0 lead going into the first intermission, but they failed to hold onto it. He surrendered two goals on 16 shots in the second frame and another two markers on 14 shots in the third. DeSmith dropped to 4-6-2 with a 3.00 GAA and .912 save percentage in 12 contests this season. The 31-year-old has surrendered at least three goals in five of his last six contests.