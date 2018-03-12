Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 17 saves to defeat Stars
DeSmith stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's victory over Dallas.
It was the 11th appearance of the season for DeSmith, who advances to 4-4-0 with a .919 save percentage. The 26-year-old has been splitting time with Tristan Jarry in the absence of Matt Murray (concussion). DeSmith has looked solid of late, so the rookie could be worth scooping up while Murray is on the shelf.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...