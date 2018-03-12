DeSmith stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's victory over Dallas.

It was the 11th appearance of the season for DeSmith, who advances to 4-4-0 with a .919 save percentage. The 26-year-old has been splitting time with Tristan Jarry in the absence of Matt Murray (concussion). DeSmith has looked solid of late, so the rookie could be worth scooping up while Murray is on the shelf.