Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 20 stops in loss to Caps
DeSmith stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Making his first start since Oct. 27 -- a shutout win over the Canucks -- DeSmith turned in another solid performance, but got saddled with his first regulation loss of the season due to the Penguins' inability to solve Braden Holtby. DeSmith remains behind Matt Murray on the depth chart, but his .929 save percentage is far superior to Murray's .886 mark and could result in the 27-year-old backup earning more action moving forward.
