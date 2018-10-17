Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 23 saves in OT loss
DeSmith allowed three goals Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
Tuesday's game was DeSmith's second consecutive OT loss, and the netminder has only made three starts so far this season. He's played quite well in each one, though his performance in this contest was probably his worst effort so far in 2018-19. With Matt Murray (concussion) on the verge of being fully healthy, DeSmith could return to backup duties as early as Thursday when the Penguins travel to Toronto to battle the high-powered Maple Leafs.
