Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 29 stops in Wednesday's OT loss
DeSmith stopped 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
He made some big saves, but this was still the most goals the rookie has allowed in any of his 12 games this season, leaving him with a respectable .914 save percentage. Tristan Jarry has been seeing the bulk of the work in net for the Pens lately, and this outing likely isn't going to tip things back DeSmith's way.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...