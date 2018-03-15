DeSmith stopped 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

He made some big saves, but this was still the most goals the rookie has allowed in any of his 12 games this season, leaving him with a respectable .914 save percentage. Tristan Jarry has been seeing the bulk of the work in net for the Pens lately, and this outing likely isn't going to tip things back DeSmith's way.