DeSmith saved 34 of 35 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

The rookie has now started three consecutive games and won twice with just four goals allowed during the stretch. Matt Murray (personal) returned to practice Monday, so it'll be interesting to see who starts for Pittsburgh against Minnesota in the final contest before the All-Star break. Looking ahead, DeSmith's strong stretch could earn him the backup job over Tristan Jarry moving forward, but it's a wait-and-see situation in most fantasy settings.