Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 34 saves in win over Canes
DeSmith saved 34 of 35 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Carolina.
The rookie has now started three consecutive games and won twice with just four goals allowed during the stretch. Matt Murray (personal) returned to practice Monday, so it'll be interesting to see who starts for Pittsburgh against Minnesota in the final contest before the All-Star break. Looking ahead, DeSmith's strong stretch could earn him the backup job over Tristan Jarry moving forward, but it's a wait-and-see situation in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Plays very well in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rolled out again Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns first NHL victory•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Making first NHL start Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Surprise recall Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...