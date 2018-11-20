DeSmith stopped 35 of 40 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Pittsburgh's offense handed him a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but DeSmith let it slip through his fingers as he allowed at least three goals for the third straight game. Matt Murray's struggles have opened the door for DeSmith to seize the No. 1 job for the Penguins, but with four losses in his last five starts, the 27-year-old may be showing he's not ready to handle it.