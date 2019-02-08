DeSmith allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The Penguins managed to scrap together enough scoring to force overtime, but DeSmith wasn't able to capture the win in the extra period. While it was a better performance, he is still just 1-4-0 with an .882 save percentage since Jan. 6. Behind a strong start, DeSmith is 13-9-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage in 30 appearances, but he's hard to trust as a streaming option at the moment.