Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 42 saves in victory
DeSmith allowed three goals on 45 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
After turning aside all 18 shots he saw in the first period, DeSmith yielded three second-period goals to allow the Avalanche to tie the game, but DeSmith rebounded with 15 saves in the final stanza. This was the bounceback performance he needed after posting an .885 save percentage in the last two games. DeSmith is 7-4-3 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA this season. He will continue to be Pittsburgh's No. 1 goaltender at least until Matt Murray's return
