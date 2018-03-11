Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes nine saves in relief
DeSmith stopped all nine shots during the third period in relief of Tristan Jarry on Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
He didn't receive much work, but DeSmith was certainly better than he was in his last appearance nine days ago when he stopped just 2 of 5 shots in six minutes against the Bruins. Perhaps getting the rookie's feet wet in a non-pressure situation like this is just what DeSmith needed. But in all likelihood, the 27-year-old rookie is not the answer most owners are searching for this month.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...