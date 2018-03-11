DeSmith stopped all nine shots during the third period in relief of Tristan Jarry on Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He didn't receive much work, but DeSmith was certainly better than he was in his last appearance nine days ago when he stopped just 2 of 5 shots in six minutes against the Bruins. Perhaps getting the rookie's feet wet in a non-pressure situation like this is just what DeSmith needed. But in all likelihood, the 27-year-old rookie is not the answer most owners are searching for this month.