Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes relief appearance Monday
DeSmith saved 11 of 12 shots in a relief outing against the Devils on Monday.
With starter Matt Murray struggling -- he is 4-4-1 with a 3.87 GAA -- it's possible that DeSmith sees an increased workload in the short term. The Penguins don't have a back-to-back until Nov. 23/24, but the 27-year-old could find himself defending the cage before that.
