DeSmith will make his first NHL start in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

An earlier report had Tristan Jarry starting in goal for Pittsburgh against LA, but he's started the Penguins' last five games, and he's clearly in need of some extra rest ahead of Saturday's matchup with San Jose. DeSmith has been passable in the minors this campaign, compiling a 12-5-1 record while registering a .915 save percentage and 2.53 GAA in 19 appearances. He'll look to pick up his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.68 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.