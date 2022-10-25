DeSmith will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday.
DeSmith will make his second start of the season. He allowed three goals on 39 shots in an overtime loss to the Canadiens last Monday in his only other start, and this one comes on the second half of a tough back-to-back against the Alberta teams.
