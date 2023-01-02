DeSmith stopped 19 of 21 shots in relief in a 2-1 loss to Boston in Monday's Winter Classic.

Tristan Jarry stopped the eight shots he faced through 15:30 of the first period, but he left the game because of a lower-body injury. DeSmith and the Penguins had a 1-0 lead going into the second intermission, but DeSmith surrendered two goals on 10 shots in the third frame. The 31-year-old goaltender has a 4-7-2 record, 2.99 GAA and .911 save percentage in 13 contests this season. He had surrendered at least three goals in five of his previous six games.