DeSmith was forced into relief duty Thursday, setting aside 14 of 15 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Penguins were a mess defensively, but DeSmith -- who played the final period -- largely stopped the bleeding after starter Tristan Jarry saw the puck go past him six times on 29 shots. DeSmith had the unenviable task of trying to stop Connor McDavid's penalty shot, but the league's top skater easily won the battle. Since Jarry started the last two games following a month-long absence from an upper-body injury, the Penguins may call on DeSmith for Saturday's road clash against the Blues.