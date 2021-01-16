DeSmith stopped 12 of 13 shots after replacing Tristan Jarry midway through the first period in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The Pens' blue-line corps has been atrocious through their first two games of the season, hanging Jarry out to dry and not giving DeSmith much help either after he entered this one. It's not clear which netminder will be in the crease Sunday against the Capitals, but the defense will need to play better to give either one a fighting chance against Alex Ovechkin and company.