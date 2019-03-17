DeSmith stopped 12 of 13 shots after replacing Matt Murray early in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

The only goal the 27-year-old gave up came on the power play. DeSmith is dialed in right now -- he was coming off a shutout of the Sabres on Thursday -- and while Murray's recent play has been mostly sharp as well, the Penguins should be confident they can give their backup a little more work down the stretch if they want to try and get Murray some extra rest before the playoffs.