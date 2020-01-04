DeSmith, who was expected to be promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, will remain in the minors after losing his passport.

The Penguins are traveling to Montreal, so DeSmith couldn't come on the trip without his passport. The team recalled Emil Larmi from ECHL Wheeling instead to back up Matt Murray so Tristan Jarry didn't have to travel. DeSmith still hasn't made his season debut at the top level this year, and he's posted a .909 save percentage and 10-8-2 record in the AHL ranks.