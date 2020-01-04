Penguins' Casey DeSmith: No longer recalled
DeSmith, who was expected to be promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, will remain in the minors after losing his passport.
The Penguins are traveling to Montreal, so DeSmith couldn't come on the trip without his passport. The team recalled Emil Larmi from ECHL Wheeling instead to back up Matt Murray so Tristan Jarry didn't have to travel. DeSmith still hasn't made his season debut at the top level this year, and he's posted a .909 save percentage and 10-8-2 record in the AHL ranks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.