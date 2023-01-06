DeSmith allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas jumped ahead early, putting three goals behind DeSmith in the first period. The Penguins battled back a bit in the third period but never got close to tying it up. DeSmith is now 0-3-1 with 15 goals allowed over his last four contests. For the season, he's down to 4-8-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 14 appearances. He'll likely start again Sunday in Arizona since Tristan Jarry (lower body) is unavailable.