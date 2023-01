DeSmith allowed a goal on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

DeSmith snapped his personal four-game losing streak with a strong outing. He gave up an early goal to Barrett Hayton, but the Penguins bounced back with a pair of goals in each of the last two frames. DeSmith improved to 5-8-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 15 outings. He'll continue to get the bulk of the work in goal while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is out.