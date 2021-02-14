DeSmith (undisclosed) won't dress for Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Max Lagace was recalled from the taxi squad on an emergency basis, signaling that DeSmith has an injury that's keeping him out. The Penguins likely will elaborate on why DeSmith is sitting out at some point Sunday. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Capitals.
