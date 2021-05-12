DeSmith (lower body) joined his teammates for Wednesday's practice session.

DeSmith, along with starter Tristan Jarry, is expected to be available for Game 1 of the playoffs if needed. Having said that, Jarry is slated to be the No. 1 option in the postseason which means DeSmith may have played his last game of the year. Still, if he does get called into action, the Penguins faithful should feel fairly confident considering he went 11-7-0 with two shutouts and a 2.54 GAA in 20 outings.