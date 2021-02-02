Smith stopped 21 of 23 shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Smith was tagged with his first loss of the season even though he enjoyed his best performance to date; 29-year-old had entered the night with a 3-0-0 record despite having posted a sub-.900 save percentage in each of his first three starts. Smith will likely take a seat behind Tristan Jarry on Tuesday for the first of back-to-back tilts with the Devils.