Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On three-game losing streak
DeSmith allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
This stat line doesn't come anywhere close to suggesting how well DeSmith played. He faced several breakaway chances in the first two periods and made some really great saves, allowing the Penguins to come back and tie the game at three Saturday. It looked as though the Penguins took the lead on a power-play goal in the second, but the officials wiped out the score after review. It was all Golden Knights after that. Regardless, DeSmith is on a cold streak, having gone 0-3-0 with an .841 save percentage in his last three starts.
