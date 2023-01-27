DeSmith stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington on Thursday.

He was peppered by pucks through regulation and surrendered a power-play snipe to Alex Ovechkin and even-strength goal to Marcus Johansson. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom beat DeSmith in the shootout. With starter Tristan Jarry out until after the All-Star break, DeSmith will get the majority of starts until then. He's not known for his fantasy value, so perhaps Thursday's performance is a glimpse into better short-term value.