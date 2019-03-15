Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Perfect in win over Sabres
DeSmith posted his third shutout of 2018-19, making 26 saves in Thursday's 5-0 win over Buffalo.
DeSmith is the third straight netminder to blank the Sabres. The Penguins' backup will see his record move to 15-11-5 following Thursday's win, to go along with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage. DeSmith hadn't played since Feb. 21, but he could find himself back in net over the weekend, as Pittsburgh gets set to play a back-to-back with games Saturday and Sunday.
