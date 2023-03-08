DeSmith turned aside all 15 shots he faced in regulation and overtime after replacing Tristan Jarry early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh was in a 4-0 hole when DeSmith entered the game, but the switch in net galvanized the team and led to a huge comeback victory. The 31-year-old netminder certainly did his part, and since the All-Star break he's 5-3-0 in nine appearances with a 2.84 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Pens would like Jarry to reclaim the No. 1 role, but as long as he keeps struggling, DeSmith should see consistent action as part of a timeshare.