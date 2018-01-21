DeSmith allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old rookie played well in a losing effort, stopping 27 of 28 shots at even strength. He is receiving this chance to play because Matt Murray is attending to a personal matter. DeSmith is making the most of it -- in two starts this week, he's stopped 62 of 65 shots (.954 save percentage). Tristan Jarry is playing well too, so DeSmith hasn't necessarily earned more playing time, but coach Mike Sullivan likely won't hesitate to turn to DeSmith when needed until Murray returns.