Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts 15 saves in relief effort
DeSmith stopped 15 of 17 shots in Friday's 7-6 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets.
After Tristan Jarry left the game midway through the second period with a leg injury, DeSmith finished things out and fared better than either Jarry or Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky in the wild affair. If Jarry's injury proves to be serious, it would lock DeSmith into the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh behind Matt Murray to begin the regular season.
