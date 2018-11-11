Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts second shutout of 2018-19
DeSmith recorded his second shutout of the season, stopping 39 shots in a 4-0 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
After playing pretty well in Washington on Wednesday, DeSmith started his second straight game and performed well again. DeSmith has won three of his six starts this season, and with the shutout, he improved his save percentage to .942 and his GAA to 1.89. With DeSmith heating up, it wouldn't at all be a surprise to see him start again Tuesday. That will really disappoint Matt Murray owners, but the Penguins No. 1 goaltender has really struggled this season.
