DeSmith lasted just 5:27 before getting the hook in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Bruins. He allowed three goals on five shots.

As you can guess from the final score, Tristan Jarry wasn't much better than DeSmith in relief. While Pittsburgh's offense is still clicking, the team has plenty of questions to answer in net with Matt Murray (concussion) once again on the shelf and no Marc-Andre Fleury around to cover for him.