DeSmith allowed three goals on five shots before he was replaced by Dustin Tokarski in Tuesday's 5-4 win.

It was a rough start for DeSmith, allowing three goals within three minutes early in the first period. Fortunately, he was spared the loss as Pittsburgh would score five unanswered goals in a 5-4 victory. DeSmith is 5-8-2 on the season with a .904 save percentage. He could get a chance to bounce back Friday against Winnipeg if Tristan Jarry (lower body) remains unable to play.