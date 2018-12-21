DeSmith made 40 saves to top the Wild by a 2-1 score Thursday.

DeSmith was tremendous in this one, shutting the door after Jordan Greenway gave the visitors a 1-0 lead 7:13 in. The 27-year-old netminder is making a serious case to usurp oft-injured alternate Matt Murray as the starter. DeSmith's now 11-6-4 with a sub-2.50 GAA on the year while Murray sits at 6-5-1 with a 3.70 GAA.