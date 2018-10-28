DeSmith stopped 29 shots in a 5-0 shutout against the Canucks on Saturday.

Wrapping up a western Canadian trip, DeSmith received a spot start in place of Matt Murray and shined, earning his second win of the season. It was also the second shutout of his career. Although the Penguins did open up the game late, they needed his saves early, especially on two penalty kills in the first period. DeSmith is 2-0-2 with a .939 save percentage and 1.95 GAA in four starts.