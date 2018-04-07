DeSmith saved 35 shots during Friday's 4-0 win over Ottawa.

This was the rookie's first start since March 21, and for fantasy owners who took the risk of starting him in this favorable spot against Ottawa, he more than delivered. DeSmith finishes his debut campaign with a 6-4-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA through 14 appearances. He projects to back up No. 1 Matt Murray during the playoffs, and DeSmith could also have the inside track of opening the 2018-19 season in the same role.