DeSmith will start for the second straight game Saturday, facing the Sharks on the road.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has elected to roll with DeSmith instead of Tristan Jarry with No. 1 goalie Matt Murray (personal) away from the team indefinitely. "It was a very tough decision," said Sullivan. "We believe in both of these guys. They've played good hockey for us. Quite honestly, we really liked Casey's game against LA." Indeed, DeSmith shined in his first NHL start Thursday, picking up 28 saves on 29 shots en route to a road victory over the Kings. The Sharks are ranked fifth on the power play (21.9 percent), but only 20th in goals per game at 2.80. As a result, DeSmith will be a sneaky plugin option for DFS on Saturday.