Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rolled out again Saturday
DeSmith will start for the second straight game Saturday, facing the Sharks on the road.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has elected to roll with DeSmith instead of Tristan Jarry with No. 1 goalie Matt Murray (personal) away from the team indefinitely. "It was a very tough decision," said Sullivan. "We believe in both of these guys. They've played good hockey for us. Quite honestly, we really liked Casey's game against LA." Indeed, DeSmith shined in his first NHL start Thursday, picking up 28 saves on 29 shots en route to a road victory over the Kings. The Sharks are ranked fifth on the power play (21.9 percent), but only 20th in goals per game at 2.80. As a result, DeSmith will be a sneaky plugin option for DFS on Saturday.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns first NHL victory•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Making first NHL start Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Surprise recall Friday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Brought up to big club•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Headed back to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...