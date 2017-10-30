Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rough start to NHL career
DeSmith got scored on 10 seconds into his NHL career Sunday against Winnipeg.
After starter Matt Murray was pulled in the first period after allowing four goals on nine shots, DeSmith was called upon to make his NHL debut against the Jets. Blake Wheeler completed a first-period hat trick as soon as DeSmith entered the game, while the Jets also scored three times on their following 11 shots. The 26-year-old has temporarily moved into the backup role with Antti Niemi now a member of the Florida Panthers, but don't expect him too see much ice time. He's been great in the minors, but it's debatable whether he's ready for steady work at the NHL level. Exhibit caution before thinking about adding him due to his role on an Eastern Conference powerhouse.
