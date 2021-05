DeSmith (lower body) won't be an option for Game 6 against the Islanders on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith hasn't been skating with the team, so it would appear he is dealing with a longer-term injury. Even once cleared to play, DeSmith is unlikely to unseat Tristan Jarry as the No. 1 option, assuming the Penguins are able to extend the series beyond Game 6 on Wednesday.