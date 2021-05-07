DeSmith (lower body) is expected back for the postseason but won't be in the lineup against Buffalo on Saturday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Tristan is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Casey is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. They will be available for the playoffs, but neither one of them will be available for tomorrow's game."

Unless Jarry suffers a setback in his recovery from an upper-body issue, we've likely seen the last of DeSmith this year as Jarry should carry the load for the club in the postseason. When called upon, the 29-year-old DeSmith went 11-7-0 with two shutouts and a 2.54 GAA, decent numbers for a No. 2. Max Lagace figures to get the start with both Jarry and DeSmith unavailable Saturday.