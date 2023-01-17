DeSmith allowed three goals on 29 shots in Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim on Monday.

DeSmith surrendered two goals on just four shots in the third period, which put the Penguins down 3-2 by 15:40 of the frame. Fortunately for DeSmith, Bryan Rust scored at 19:35 of the period to tie the contest, and then Jake Guentzel provided the game-winning marker in overtime. DeSmith is 6-9-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .906 save percentage in 18 contests this season. He's allowed eight goals on 70 shots over his last three games.